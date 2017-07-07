 »   »   » Guest Iin London Movie Review:

Direction

While Ajay Devgn- Konkona Sen Sharma's Athithi Tum Kab Jaoge? had some genuinely funny moments, Ashwni Dhir's latest atithi tale fails miserably when it comes to the laughs.



The film is minus any plot and is instead filled with terrible 'fart' gags, rascist digs and misogyny. And if that wasn't enough, this time the makers have even incorporated a ghazal on fart that will make you want to go 'poof' from your seats!



However, the most cringeworthy scene is the one where Paresh Rawal's character ends up equating a Chinese girl's dignity to that of the durability of Chinese products! Phew, it just makes you wonder what the writers were smoking when they wrote those lines!





