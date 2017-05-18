Hindi Medium Movie Review: This Irrfan Khan Starrer Passes With Flying Colors Despite A Few Hiccups!
Is this Irrfan Khan- Saba Qamar starrer worth the hype? We watched it and here's our verdict.
Cast: Irrfan Khan, Saba Qamar, Deepak Dobriyal
Director: Saket Chaudhary
Producers: Bhushan Kumar, Krishnan Kumar,
Dinesh Vijan
Writers: Zeenat Lakhani, Saket Choudhary,
Amitosh Nagpal (dialogues)
What's Yay: Performances, Subject
What's Nay: The film loses its grip post
interval as preachiness seeps into the narrative at several places.
Also the climax comes across a bit underwhelming.
Popcorn Refill: Strictly Interval
Iconic Moments: Irrfan's introductory scene in
the film, his cute nok-jhoks with Saba, his fiasco at a party and
many more such moments.
Plot
Raj Batra (Irrfan Khan) owns a flourishing garments store on
Chandni Chowk where he sells 'original designs' of renowned
designers. On the other hand, his wife Meeta aka Mithu (Saba Qamar)
is busy trying to 'angrezify' their lifestyle so that their little
daughter Pia gets admission in a posh English medium
school.
The Batras get enrolled in a counselling centre where parents
are trained how to crack their children's admission procedure along
with some grooming tips.
Soon they upgrade their residence from their ancestral home in
Chandni Chowk to the elite population of Vasant Vihar and ditch
their desi swag for designer wear and some social mingling.
Alas, it doesn't work out and finally their counsellor drops in
an idea of applying in the 'gareeb' quota under RTE (Right To
Education Act).
To 'fake' poverty, the 'reasonably rich'
Batras immediately shift their base to a poor settlement
in Bharat Nagar and take some gareebi ki training under their new
neighbour Shyam Prakash (Deepak Dobriyal) who is unaware about
Batras' real motive and financial state.
Will this deceit finally land Pia a seat in one of
Delhi's top-notch English medium schools?
Direction
Saket Choudhary takes up one of the most relevant subjects in
todays' times and weaves it into an interesting story.
Hindi Medium starts with a bang and gives you plenty of reasons
to laugh your heart out at the situational humour which everyone of
us could relate it.
The film stirs up a conversation about how English in our
country usn't just a language but associated with a class.
Unfortunately post interval, the story begins to lose its steam
when the director tries to pack in too many context- the rich-poor
divide, commercialization of education, some guilty trip and
finally a cliched end that doesn't quite make a thundering
impact.
Performances
Irrfan Khan is a sheer delight to watch! Give this man any role
and he aces it like a pro! His impeccable comic timing while
delivering the punchlines will make you laugh till it
hurts!
He nails his act of a man grappling between his simplistic roots
and pretending to be a wannabe elitist.
Saba Qamar who plays his nagging, OTT wife is quite a revelation
and gets her Old Delhi accent quite point on. Her chemistry with
Irrfan is simply adorable.
Deepak Dobriyal is fabulous as usual and has his share of teary
eyed moments too! Tillotama Shome makes a mark even in a brief
role. On the other hand, Amrita Singh suffers from a badly-written
character.
Technical Aspects
Amitosh Nagpal's humour-laced dialogues is an icing on this
social satire and keeps the light-heartedness flavour intact
even when it makes us come face to face with a grim
reality.
Laxman Utekar's cinematography works fine whereas A. Sreekar
Prasad's editing is decent.
Music
The songs of Hindi Medium don't hold a great recall value
if you pull them out of the narrative. 'Ishq Tera Tadpave' is a
nostalgia visit for every 90s kid whereas Hoor is soothing. Ek
Jindari gels well with the scene in the film. Suit Suit merely
plays in the end credits.