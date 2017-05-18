 »   »   » Hindi Medium Movie Review: This Irrfan Khan Starrer Passes With Flying Colors Despite A Few Hiccups!

Plot

Raj Batra (Irrfan Khan) owns a flourishing garments store on Chandni Chowk where he sells 'original designs' of renowned designers. On the other hand, his wife Meeta aka Mithu (Saba Qamar) is busy trying to 'angrezify' their lifestyle so that their little daughter Pia gets admission in a posh English medium school.



The Batras get enrolled in a counselling centre where parents are trained how to crack their children's admission procedure along with some grooming tips.



Soon they upgrade their residence from their ancestral home in Chandni Chowk to the elite population of Vasant Vihar and ditch their desi swag for designer wear and some social mingling.



Alas, it doesn't work out and finally their counsellor drops in an idea of applying in the 'gareeb' quota under RTE (Right To Education Act).



To 'fake' poverty, the 'reasonably rich' Batras immediately shift their base to a poor settlement in Bharat Nagar and take some gareebi ki training under their new neighbour Shyam Prakash (Deepak Dobriyal) who is unaware about Batras' real motive and financial state.



Will this deceit finally land Pia a seat in one of Delhi's top-notch English medium schools?





