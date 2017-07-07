 »   »   » Mom Movie Review: This Film Brilliantly Portrays How A Mother's Love For Her Child Knows No Law!

Plot

Devki's (Sridevi) is a biology teacher in a school. The film begins with her entering into a classroom. The topic for the day is 'different types of muscles in a human body.' 'Mam' decides to make the class interesting for her students by taking the aid of a picture of Salman Khan flaunting his six packs ab.

Giggles follow until a beep on Arya (Sajal Ali)'s mobile phone draws our attention towards her. Including Devki's too! She walks upto Arya. The minute her eyes fall on the mobile screen, we see her facial expressions changing and the atmosphere tensing up! Next, Devki goes to the sender of that message who is sitting in the next row, confiscates his phone and tosses it out of the window.

The scene then changes to Devki's house where it is revealed that Arya is her step-daughter. The two share a strained relationship where Arya refuses to acknowledge her as her mother and prefers to call her 'Mam'. However, Devki continues her relentless efforts to bridge the gap between them.

Amidst the tension brewing between Arya and Devki, we realize that the latter is quite close to her father Anand (Adnan Siddiqui), a globe-trotter. On the eve of Valentines' Day, after a swinging party with her school pals at one of Delhi's hot-shot farmhouses, Arya is supposed to hail a cab back home. Instead, the next morning, the teen is discovered in a brutalized state in a ditch.

Soon, Arya identifies her assaulters. But they manage to walk scott-free from the court of law due to lack of evidence. Deeply affected by Arya's trauma and being denied justice, Devki decides to take the matter in our own hands and seek redemption.

She reaches out for help to private detective Dayashankar Kapoor or DK (Nawazuddin Siddiqui) who agrees to snoop around for 'information'. Revenge is a dish best served cold. But would Devki's vendatta be plain sailing especially under the hawk eyes of crime branch inspector Mathew Francis (Akshaye Khanna)?