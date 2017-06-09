 »   »   » Raabta Review: Sushant-Kriti's Alluring Chemistry Is The Only 'Paas Rakhne Ki Cheez' In This Film!

Plot

A shirtless Shiv (Sushant Singh Rajput) emerging from the water body in a gurudwara with his six pack abs prominently in focus! That's how Raabta unravels onscreen with the first shot.



Shiv next lands up in Budapest for work. For all those who think bankers are boring, this Punjabi munda debunks that myth! He is a charming bloke when it comes to flirting and throwing cheesy pick-up lines at women. On one such date, his eyes fall on the lovely Saira (Kriti Sanon) in a patisserie. Sparks flow instantly and our boy gets swept off the feet.



He begins to work his charming ways on Saira and she slowly reciprocates his feelings. Soon the couple realizes that there's more to their 'one night stand'. Meanwhile, Saira continues to have flashes about drowning in water and a hazy past life. She also suffers from hydrophobia. However, doubts arise when she feels a karmic connection with Shiv and a fortune teller warns her about history repeating itself.



Enter Zac Merchant (Jim Sarbh), a wealthy, liquor baron with a mysterious air around him. Strangely, Saira feels connected to him too in some ways. A sneak-peek into the past life and it eventually becomes all clear! The rest of the film now holds the answer to with whom is Saira eventually going to walk away with.





