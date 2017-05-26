Sachin: A Billion Dreams Movie Review: He Came, He Conquered & Taught Us To Chase Our Dreams!
Cast: Sachin Tendulkar
Director: James Erskine
Producers: Ravi Bhagchandka, Carnival Motion
Pictures
Writers: James Erskine, Sivakumar
Ananth
What's Yay: Direction, Editing, Rare
Footages
What's Nay: A crowd who has grown up on the
staple of T20 and IPL might not feel that adrenaline rush like the
ones who have grown up watching Sachin's game.
Popcorn Refill: Strictly Interval
Iconic Moment: You can't escape yourself from
getting goosebumps each time you hear the 'Sachin Sachin' chant
playing in the film!
Plot
"Mere baba hamesha mujhse kehte thhe ki tumne zindagi mein
cricket ko chuna hai, yeh ek baat hai...lekin aakhir tak joh baat
tumhare saath rahegi...woh yeh hogi ki tum insaan kaise ho", as
Sachin Tendulkar narrates this advice given to him by his father,
you realise that the Master Blaster has stayed true to each of
these words and that's exactly what makes him an inspiring figure
to many.
We get introduced to a kid which is full of mischief and energy.
Someone who loves tricking his friends into falling into hidden
pits or puncturing all the tyres of a car. That's young Sachin for
you!
Few moments later, it's time for some emotions to run high as
you get to see how a cricket bat brought as a gift by his
sister from Kashmir and India's truimph at the 1983 World Cup
changes the course of his life as a dream lits up in his
eyes.
Sachin: A Billion Dreams talks about the trials,
tribulations, hopes and desires of a boy from a middle-class
family who dared to dream big. How his parents, brother Ajit,
his coach Ramkant Achrekar and his wife Anjali had a major role to
play in making him Sachin- 'The God Of Cricket'.
It also gives us a sneak-peek into Sachin- Anjali's love story
which seems to be straight out of a Bollywood film. Watch out for
the scene where Sachin recollects how he asked his
then-girlfriend Anjali to talk his parents and seek his hand for
marriage!
Right from his epic battle with spin wizard Shane Warne on the
cricket field to him playing it brilliantly despite being down with
a bleeding nose; all thanks to a nasty Younis bouncer, the film
gives you a chance to relive those moments from his career once
again and celebrate the man behind this legend.
'When people throw stones at you, you turn them into milestones'
and that's exactly what Sachin did to pull himself out
of the dark times.
During the final moments of the film, you can't help yourself
tearing up when you hear his emotional retirement speech at
Wankhade!
Direction
Sachin: A Billion Dreams is a docu-drama. But it's James
Erskine's brilliant direction which never leaves a room for a dull
moment in the film.
He has beautifully captured the spirit of cricket in India
through Sachin's journey and given us plenty of moments to rewind
back to our childhood memories of watching this cricketing icon
playing on field and breaking records.
Technical Aspects
There's the time where Sachin's elder brother Ajit Tendulkar
takes him to the legendary cricket coach Ramakant Achrekar when he
discovers a 'cricketing' spark in him.
On the field, the very first ball that Sachin faces destroys his
stumps. You see him dejected. Meanwhile Ajit tries to reason
with Achrekar that Sachin will pick up the game soon.
And the very next ball gets hit for the straight drive that
was to become his signature move for the coming years.
Impressed, Achekar asks Ajit: 'Naam kya bataya tumhare bhai
ka?'
Cut to, you hear commentator Tony Grieg announcing in
his distinct voice: 'Sachin Tendulkar'! Well, that's the magic
of Avdhesh Mohla's editing.
The makers have added real visuals from the matches and some
rare footage from Sachin's personal moments which makes the film
even more engrossing!
Music
A. R Rahman's music fits like a glove to the film. The songs are
a part of the narrative and keeps you engaged.
Verdict
Whether a Sachin Tendulkar fan or not, this film will leave you
cheering and hooting for sure along with some nostalgia
dripping!
You will realize what was it about this Mumbai
boy that made one of the greatest batsman of all times, Sir
Donald Bradman once say, 'I see myself when I see Sachin
batting'.
In a nutshell, Sachin makes us fall in love with him all over
again!