 »   »   » Sachin: A Billion Dreams Movie Review: He Came, He Conquered & Taught Us To Chase Our Dreams!

Plot

"Mere baba hamesha mujhse kehte thhe ki tumne zindagi mein cricket ko chuna hai, yeh ek baat hai...lekin aakhir tak joh baat tumhare saath rahegi...woh yeh hogi ki tum insaan kaise ho", as Sachin Tendulkar narrates this advice given to him by his father, you realise that the Master Blaster has stayed true to each of these words and that's exactly what makes him an inspiring figure to many.

We get introduced to a kid which is full of mischief and energy. Someone who loves tricking his friends into falling into hidden pits or puncturing all the tyres of a car. That's young Sachin for you!

Few moments later, it's time for some emotions to run high as you get to see how a cricket bat brought as a gift by his sister from Kashmir and India's truimph at the 1983 World Cup changes the course of his life as a dream lits up in his eyes.

Sachin: A Billion Dreams talks about the trials, tribulations, hopes and desires of a boy from a middle-class family who dared to dream big. How his parents, brother Ajit, his coach Ramkant Achrekar and his wife Anjali had a major role to play in making him Sachin- 'The God Of Cricket'.

It also gives us a sneak-peek into Sachin- Anjali's love story which seems to be straight out of a Bollywood film. Watch out for the scene where Sachin recollects how he asked his then-girlfriend Anjali to talk his parents and seek his hand for marriage!

Right from his epic battle with spin wizard Shane Warne on the cricket field to him playing it brilliantly despite being down with a bleeding nose; all thanks to a nasty Younis bouncer, the film gives you a chance to relive those moments from his career once again and celebrate the man behind this legend.

'When people throw stones at you, you turn them into milestones' and that's exactly what Sachin did to pull himself out of the dark times.

During the final moments of the film, you can't help yourself tearing up when you hear his emotional retirement speech at Wankhade!