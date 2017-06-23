 »   »   » Tubelight Movie Review: This Salman Film Offers You Lots Of 'Yakeen' But Fails To Move Your Hearts!

Plot

The film opens with a glimpse into Laxman Kumar Bisht's life (Salman Khan) and how his dim-wit earned him the nickname 'Tubelight'. Next, we get to see his endearing camaraderie with his younger brother Bharat (Sohail Khan).



The duo are each other's support system since they lost their parents at a very young age. Life's merry for them until Bharat gets selected to join the Indian army during a recruitment drive in their town. Soon, he is assigned to join the Indo-Sino border where there is a heavy tension mounting between India and China.



While Bharat is busy at war, Laxman's town sees the arrivals of two new people- Le Ling (Zhu Zhu) and her little son Guan (Matin Re Tangu) who are Indians with Chinese origins. Meanwhile, a war is waged at the Indo-Sino border and Bharat goes missing.



Later, taking a cue from Mahatma Gandhi's principle of having faith in your belief, Laxman befriends Guan and Le Ling and slowly realizes that they too have lost someone in that same war.



Will Laxman reunite with his brother or will the war shatter his life into pieces with the lose of his loved one?





