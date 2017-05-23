 »   »   » Sudeep steps into the shoes of Salman Khan in Bigg Boss Kannada

Kiccha Sudeep
had
earlier hosted Kannada reality show Pyate Hudgir Halli
Life
and it was well-received by the audience. Now, the actor
seems to be ready to return to small screen again. Yes, the
Eega
star will be reportedly anchoring the Kannada version
of Hindi reality show Bigg Boss
, which is currently hosted
by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan
.
There are wide-spread buzz that Sudeep has been approached by
the channel and he has given a green signal for the show. The
organisers are still unsure whether the show will be made in one
language or two languages, as Kiccha is now popular in Andhra
Pradesh too.
However, the official confirmation is awaited and Sudeep is yet
to open up on it. Meanwhile, Sudeep is reportedly getting a huge
remuneration to host the show. Like Salman Khan, Kiccha is being
paid a huge amount per show and it could increase based on the
TRPs.
If reports are to be believed, ETV Kannada, which is one of the
popular channels, will be airing the Kannada version of Bigg
Boss. Soon, Sudeep will be meeting Salman Khan and learn the
nuances of the show.
Story first published: Wednesday, January 9, 2013, 10:24 [IST]
