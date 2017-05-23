 »   »   » Sudeep steps into the shoes of Salman Khan in Bigg Boss Kannada

Kiccha Sudeep had earlier hosted Kannada reality show Pyate Hudgir Halli Life and it was well-received by the audience. Now, the actor seems to be ready to return to small screen again. Yes, the Eega star will be reportedly anchoring the Kannada version of Hindi reality show Bigg Boss, which is currently hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan

There are wide-spread buzz that Sudeep has been approached by the channel and he has given a green signal for the show. The organisers are still unsure whether the show will be made in one language or two languages, as Kiccha is now popular in Andhra Pradesh too.

However, the official confirmation is awaited and Sudeep is yet to open up on it. Meanwhile, Sudeep is reportedly getting a huge remuneration to host the show. Like Salman Khan, Kiccha is being paid a huge amount per show and it could increase based on the TRPs.

If reports are to be believed, ETV Kannada, which is one of the popular channels, will be airing the Kannada version of Bigg Boss. Soon, Sudeep will be meeting Salman Khan and learn the nuances of the show.