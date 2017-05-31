 »   »   » 5 Top Actresses Launched By Parvathamma Rajkumar

Parvathamma Rajkumar has not only been the reason behind the success of her husband and sons but she is the reason for a number of actresses to propel in Sandalwood. She has introduced a number of heroines and technicians who then went on to make it big in Sandalwood.

Let's have a look at heroines introduced by veteran producer Parvathamma who went on to rule the industry.

Malashri

Parvathamma gave Malashri a dream launch into Sandalwood through Nanjundi Kalyana which still remains one of the biggest hits in Kannada Film Industry and Raghavendra Rajkumar's career.

Malashri then went on to become big name in Kannada, Telugu and Tamil Film Industries. She later got an action image after couple of action films which rechristened her as Action Queen.

Sudharani

Sudharani had done few roles as child artist, Parvathamma spotted her talent and cast her as heroine at the age of 13 years in Shivanna's debut film Anand, which had a theatrical run of 175 days. The film was a fantastic launch for both Shivanna and Sudharani.

Sudharani also tried her hand at other industries and was part of a couple of big films in Tamil Film Industry. In Kannada she has acted with most of the top stars. She has won two State awards and three Filmfare awards.

Prema

Prema made her debut with Shivanna's Savyasachi which bombed at box-office and her second film with Raghanna failed to make any mark at box-office too. Despite of bad track record, Parvathamma cast her in Shivanna and Upendra's Om.

Om went on to become biggest hit and Prema was relaunched in a grand manner. In the same year of Om's theatrical release, she bagged films with Mohanlal in Malayalam, Venkatesh in Telugu and again with Shivanna. She ruled sandalwood almost for a decade with number of hits and critical acclaim.

Rakshitha

Rakshitha was selected by Parvathamma for Power Star Puneeth's debut film Appu. Rakshitha was appreciated for her performance in debut film. Impressed by her performance, director Puri Jagan casted her in Telugu remake of Appu.

Rakshitha ruled Sandalwood for a few years and was called as Crazy Queen. She has acted with top stars of South Indian film Industry and also has been part of the films directed and produced by big names in Telugu and Tamil Film Industry.

Ramya

Like Rakshitha, Ramya was selected by Parvathamma for Puneeth's second film Abhi. Divya Spandana went on to become popular as Ramya - name given by Parvathamma Rajkumar. Ramya made her debut in Telugu and Tamil film industry in the same year of her Kannada debut.

Ramya was called as the Sandalwood Queen and competed with Rakshitha for the number 1 position. She was number one actress in the last few years of her career until she chose to be active in politics. She has won one State award and three Filmfare awards.