All You Need To Know About The Winners Of 64th Filmfare Awards South
The 64th Filmfare Awards 2017 (South), was conducted on June 17. The occasion demanded glitz and glamour that was brought about by celebrities and stars from film industries of South India.
Almost all the celebrities from south film industries were present on the occasion, to receive the coveted black lady. The nominations for all the main awards were declared on June 8, ten days prior to the ceremony.
The Filmfare Awards were first introduced in 1954 to honour the artistic and technical excellence of skilled professionals in the film industry. The awards are announced and given by The Times Group, every year.
The Filmfare Awards for South was specially made to cater the awards for artists down in the southern part of India, which constituted four huge film industries that were already successful in achieving technical expertise, in the national standards.
The 64th Filmfare Awards for South India was held at Novotel and HICC Complex, Hyderabad. The main awards constituted the best actor in both the genders, best film, best director, best actors in supporting roles for both the genders, best playback, best music album and likewise.
So then, without much ado, let us look into the list of winners for Sandalwood.
Best Film – Thithi
Out of five fims that were nominated to be the best, Thithi won the title. The movie was directed by Raam Reddy and produced by Pratap Reddy and Sunmin Park. Other films that were in race for the title were - Godhi Banna Sadharana Mykattu, Last Bus, Rama Rama Re.. and U Turn.
Best Director – Rishab Shetty For Kirik Party
Rishab Shetty, undoubtedly, won the coveted black lady for his film Kirik Party that starred Rakshit Shetty and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles. Other directors who had made some of the best movies were - Hemanth Rao (Godhi Banna Sadharana Mykattu), Narendra Babu (Santheyalli Ninta Kabira), Pawan Kumar (U Turn) and Sumana Kittur (Kiragoorina Gayyaligalu).
Best Actor – Anant Nag For Godhi Banna Sadharana Mykattu
With his stellar performance in Godhi Banna Sadharana Mykattu, Anant Nag was just way too deserving for this award than any others. Others nominees were - Puneeth Rajkumar for Doddmane Hudga, Rakshit Shetty for Kirik Party, Shivarajkumar for Santheyalli Ninta Kabira and Sudeep for Kotigobba 2.
Best Actress – Shraddha Srinath For U Turn
Pawan Kumar directed U Turn created a whole new level of awareness in the city and Shraddha's performance in it was applauded with the idol of the black lady. Other nominees for the same award were - Sruthi Hariharan for Godhi Banna Sadharana Mykattu, Haripriya for Neer Dose, Parul Yadav for Killing Veerappan and Shwetha Srivatsav for Kiragoorina Gayyaligalu.
Best Supporting Actor – Vasishta Simha For Godhi Banna Sadharana Mykattu
Vasishta Simha, with his mesmerising baritone voice, bagged the award for best supporting actor for portraying an antagonist in Godhi Banna Sadharana Mykattu. The other nominees for this award were - Achyuth Kumar for Kiragoorina Gayyaligalu, Dattatreya for Neer Dose, Roger Narayan for U Turn and Sadhu Kokila for Zoom.
Best Supporting Actress – Samyuktha Hegde For Kirik Party
The best supporting actress title went to Samyuktha Hegde for her role as Aarya in Kirik Party. Others who were in this race were - Aindrita Ray for Niruttara, Meghashree Bhagavatar for Last Bus, Sonu Gowda for Kiragoorina Gayyaligalu and Suman Ranganathan for Neer Dose.
Best Music Director – Ajaneesh Lokanath For Kirik Party
The best music director award was conferred to Ajaneesh Lokanath for his stellar music in Kirik Party. Other contenders for the same title were - Anoop Seelin for Neer Dose, Arjun Janya for Mungaru Male 2, Charan Raj for Godhi Banna Sadharana Mykattu and V Harikrishna for Doddmane Hudga.
Best Lyricist – Jayant Kaikini for “Sariyaagi Nenapide Nanage” from Mungaru Male 2
Jayant Kaikini, with his expertise as a lyricist bagged the coveted black lady for his evergreen song of the year, "Sariyaagi Nenapide Nanage" from the film, Mungaru Male 2. The other nominees were - Kaviraj for "Bhoomi Bhaanu", Rakshit Shetty for "Katheyonda Helide", V Nagendra Prasad for "Neene Raama" and Yograj Bhat for "Hallu Kudida Makkale".
Best Male Playback Singer – Vijay Prakash for “Belageddu Yaara Mukhava” from Kirik Party
The "Jai Ho" playback sensation, Vijay Prakash won the award for his song "Belageddu Yaara Mukhava" from the movie, Kirik Party. Surplus entrants in the race were - Anoop Seelin for "Alla Alla", Puneeth Rajkumar for "Jhanak Jhanak", Santhosh Venky for "Mandara Mandara" and Shankar Mahadevan for "Neene Raama".
Best Female Playback Singer – Ananya Bhat for “Namma Kaayo Devare” from Rama Rama Re..
Ananya Bhat prevailed as the best female playback singer for "Namma Kaayo Devare" from the movie, Rama Rama Re.. Remnant contenders were - Anuradha Bhat for "Yavoora Geleya", Indu Nagaraj for "Thraas Akkathi", Shreya Ghoshal for "Neenire Saniha" and Vani Harikrishna for "Neenaagi Helalilla".
Special Mentions – Critics Award For Best Male and Female Actor
Apart from the main awards, special mention also goes to the Critics Award for Best Male and Female Actor. Rakshit Shetty won the best male actor critics award for Kirik Party and Sruthi Hariharan bagged the best female actor award for Godhi Banna Sadharana Mykattu.