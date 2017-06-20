 »   »   » All You Need To Know About The Winners Of 64th Filmfare Awards South

The 64th Filmfare Awards 2017 (South), was conducted on June 17. The occasion demanded glitz and glamour that was brought about by celebrities and stars from film industries of South India.

Almost all the celebrities from south film industries were present on the occasion, to receive the coveted black lady. The nominations for all the main awards were declared on June 8, ten days prior to the ceremony.

The Filmfare Awards were first introduced in 1954 to honour the artistic and technical excellence of skilled professionals in the film industry. The awards are announced and given by The Times Group, every year.

The Filmfare Awards for South was specially made to cater the awards for artists down in the southern part of India, which constituted four huge film industries that were already successful in achieving technical expertise, in the national standards.

The 64th Filmfare Awards for South India was held at Novotel and HICC Complex, Hyderabad. The main awards constituted the best actor in both the genders, best film, best director, best actors in supporting roles for both the genders, best playback, best music album and likewise.

So then, without much ado, let us look into the list of winners for Sandalwood.