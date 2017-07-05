 »   »   » 7 Releases This Weekend, July 7: What's Your Pick?

Sandalwood seems to be on a roll. From the past two weeks, 3 to 4 films have been releasing simultaneously on Fridays. But, this time, it is different! It's not just 3 to 4 films this weekend, a whopping total of 7 movies are going to be released this weekend.

Yes, you heard it right, seven films are releasing day after tomorrow, July 7. Many of the films that will be releasing this weekend will either feature newcomers as stars or newbie film-makers.



Each film with different plot and storyline have prepared themselves for the final and ultimate test, the test of luck. They are all lined up, ready to be released on July 7, Friday.



What are the movies? Check them out below..

