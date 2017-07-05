7 Releases This Weekend, July 7: What's Your Pick?
Sandalwood seems to be on a roll. From the past two weeks, 3 to 4 films have been releasing simultaneously on Fridays. But, this time, it is different! It's not just 3 to 4 films this weekend, a whopping total of 7 movies are going to be released this weekend.
Yes, you heard it right, seven films are releasing day after tomorrow, July 7. Many of the films that will be releasing this weekend will either feature newcomers as stars or newbie film-makers.
Each film with different plot and storyline have prepared themselves for the final and ultimate test, the test of luck. They are all lined up, ready to be released on July 7, Friday.
What are the movies? Check them out below..
Kolar
Starring Loose Maada Yogi, the movie Kolar will be released this Friday. The movie is based on a real life story, which involves the life story of Rowdy Thangam.
Ondu Motteya Kathe
Ondu Motteya Kathe has raised many eyebrows and expectations. With a different storyline altogether, OMK will be releasing on July 7, Friday. Director Pawan Kumar of Lucia fame, has produced this movie.
Deal
Deal is a movie directed by a debutant director, Vijay Tammanna. Starring Adi Lokesh as a police officer, Deal entirely consists of newcomers.
Hombanna
Directed by Rakshit Thirthahalli, Hombanna is releasing this weekend too. Songs of the movie are already a hit. The film is said to shed light on illegal forest occupation and urbanization. The film has also won multiple awards at an international film awards ceremony.
Katha Vichitra
One among the seven films that will be released this weekend is Katha Vichitra. Actress Anu Poovamma, who acted in last year's horror movie, Karrva, will be seen playing the lead role in this movie too.
Shwetha
Directed by Rajesh R Balipa, Shwetha is a Kannada horror movie. This movie also stars beginners and will be releasing this weekend.
Halli Panchayti
Halli Panchayti, starring Gaddappa and Century Gowda of Thithi fame, will be releasing this weekend too. Along with this movie, another movie named Amavasye might also be released on July 7, 2017.