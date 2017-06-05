 »   »   » Darshan Charges A Record-setting Remuneration For Kurukshetra

Kannada Film Industry is abuzz with news of the upcoming movie Kurukshetra. This movie is supposedly actor Darshan Thoogudeepa's 50th movie. Also, many top stars are rumoured to act in this movie forming an ensemble team.

The latest news about Kurukshetra will shock everyone. Actor Darshan is purported to charge a humongous amount as remuneration for this movie; an amount that has not been asked previously in the industry. Many producers are worried now, as the actor's fee has increased dramatically.

Read on to find out exactly how much Darshan's remuneration for Kurukshetra is..

The Biggest Remuneration In Kannada Film Industry

Kurukshetra is being produced by MLA Muniratna, who also happens to be a producer. Allegedly, the producer has agreed to pay a substantial amount of money to a single actor, which is touted to be the highest remuneration ever paid in Sandalwood.

So, What Is His Remuneration?

According to sources, the remuneration that is apparently offered to Darshan for Kurukshetra is 10 Crore Rupees. This has been the talk of the town ever since the news was out.

High Budget Cinema

A period drama or a mythological drama always costs the producers more. Especially in Kurukshetra, with all the costumes, sets and production, the expenditure might just shoot like rocket. The producers, having known this already, have agreed for a limitless budget. Meaning? A high-end entertainer!

Film Is All Set To Go On Floors Soon

Producer and MLA Muniratna celebrates his birthday on July 23. This year though, he wants his film to go on floors on his day. We hope the filming commences on July 23.

Darshan Is Duryodhana

By the way, Darshan Thoogudeepa will be seen portraying Duryodhana. The trial photoshoot for each role have already begun in Ramoji Film City.

Ravichandran Is Krishna

Another mega star adding to the cast will be Crazy Star V. Ravichandran. He will be portraying Lord Krishna.

The Rest Of The Cast

Meanwhile, Pranaya Raja will be seen playing Dhritarashtra and veteran actor Srinivasa Murthy will be seen donning the avatar of Dronacharya.

Final Gossip

A recent update says that a few other major actors have been offered other roles as well. Rumours are that Saikumar, Arjun Sarja and Ambareesh have been approached for main roles. Only time can tell if it's true or not.