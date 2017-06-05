 »   »   » Actor Gurunandan Opens Up About Avantika Shetty; Claims That She Caused The Problem

Avantika Shetty has been making the headlines for quite some time now. Ever since she had a fight with the producer and his film crew, Avantika Shetty seems to be in the middle of a battle of words. Following her tantrums, she had been given a gate pass from the movie Raju Kannada Medium.

Now that Avantika Shetty is out of the picture, how is it going for the film crew? Will the crew complete the movie without Avantika? Or will they rope in another heroine and make subtle changes to the story?

Actor Gurunandan, who plays the male lead in Raju Kannada Medium, has given his opinion on the whole turmoil and the grievances of the production team.

Read on to know more..