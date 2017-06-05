Actor Gurunandan Opens Up About Avantika Shetty; Claims That She Caused The Problem
Avantika Shetty has been making the headlines for quite some time now. Ever since she had a fight with the producer and his film crew, Avantika Shetty seems to be in the middle of a battle of words. Following her tantrums, she had been given a gate pass from the movie Raju Kannada Medium.
Now that Avantika Shetty is out of the picture, how is it going for the film crew? Will the crew complete the movie without Avantika? Or will they rope in another heroine and make subtle changes to the story?
Actor Gurunandan, who plays the male lead in Raju Kannada Medium, has given his opinion on the whole turmoil and the grievances of the production team.
Read on to know more..
One Of The Best Producers
"K. A. Suresh is without any doubt one of the best producers in the industry. A fine gentleman, Suresh sir has looked after the entire film crew like his own family. The entire mistake is Avantika's" said Gurunandan, who is just one film old.
It Was Her Mistake
Gurunandan goes on to say, "She was completely fine when Raju Kannada Medium started shooting. Gradually, as days passed by, Avantika started making a fuss out of everything."
The Decision To Oust Her Was Already Taken
"Our producer is a very calm minded person. But when Avantika started to complain about every small detail, the producer had decided that she would be cast out. But, by then, 40 Lakh Rupees were already spent. Hence the film crew advised the producer not to change the heroine as it would be a very big burden to him" retorted Gurunandan.
Avantika Was The Major Hurdle To Our Filming
Gurunandan also said, "She used to throw a lot of tantrums at everyone. She would not come to sets on time for shooting. Often, she did not come in the caravan with other crew members. She has a superiority complex. This one time, she wanted to go to Mumbai. After going there, she did not return for 20 days straight. The film crew were in a lot of confusions and dilemma by then."
Avantika Is The Sole Reason For The Movie To Be Shelved
"We had to go abroad for one schedule of shooting. She did not attend that shooting schedule so we had to finish off the shooting in her absence. The producer has spent a lot of money just on her hotel bills. He had even gone to Mumbai to request her to be a part of the shooting schedule."
"I remember, I used to be ready by 7.30 in the morning with my make-up on. When she did not turn up, I myself used to pick her up from the hotel. She never really came out of her hotel before 10.30 in the morning" said Gurunandan, helplessly.
Acts Like Aishwarya Rai
Gurunandan concluded by saying, "She never used to converse properly with the film crew. She threw attitude at everyone and would behave rudely. She thought of herself as Aishwarya Rai. I doubt if even Aishwarya Rai has this much attitude or not."
With a lot of allegations and blame games going on, it has become increasingly difficult for people to guess who is right and who is not. With KFCC promising to look into this, we at Filmibeat hope that the film becomes a success.