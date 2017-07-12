 »   »   » Sriimurali Releases The Second Teaser Of Mufti As A Gift To Shivarajkumar

Kannada actor Sriimurali, the Roaring Star, has given a memorable gift to the birthday boy, Century Star Shivarajkumar. Today, being July 12, is Dr. Shivarajkumar's 55th birthday. It is sort of like a tradition to release new film posters and trailers on the birthday of stars.

In the same manner, the film team of Mufti, along with Sriimurali, have released the second teaser of the movie on this day. The second teaser depicts Karunada Chakravarthy in a mass avatar. Shivanna's look in the movie is driving his fans crazy.



In the second teaser video, Shivarajkumar is seen donning a black shirt with a dark grey dhoti. His entry is depicted in a mind-blowing way.



By the way, the first teaser of the movie mufti was released in last year December, when Sriimurali celebrated his birthday. This is the first time both Shivarajkumar and Sriimurali have acted together in a movie.



Sriimurali and Shivanna are maternal cousins. As a family, they always wanted to do a movie together but were not able to do so, until now. Now that they have worked together on a movie, fans of both the stars are eagerly waiting, with high expectations, for the release of Mufti.



Surprisingly, Sriimurali's brother Vijay Raghavendra has acted alongside Shivarajkumar as well, in the upcoming movie, Mass Leader. Having launched itsaudio recently, the Mass Leader team is waiting for the release of their movie in August.



On the contrary, Mufti film is still in post-production works so the release of the movie will happen by this year's end, confirm our sources. Watch the second teaser below.



The movie is helmed by ace director, Narthan and is being produced by Jayanna-Bhogendra. Mufti features Sriimurali and Sanvi Srivastav in lead roles. It is unclear as to what role Shivanna will be playing in the movie.