 »   »   » Haripriya Is Busy Shooting For 'Bharjari' Opposite Dhruva Sarja

Haripriya was last seen on the big screen in the movie, Neer Dose. After its release, Haripriya seemed to have disappeared off the face of the Earth. Fans of Haripriya were wondering what she was busy with. Well, we give you the answer to that.

The actress was in Slovenia, shooting for a song from the movie, Bharjari. Starring Dhruva Sarja in leading role, the film is directed by Chetan. Haripriya is a part of the movie in which she was last seen shooting for the song sequences.



Go through the full article to see Haripriya dressed in bright colours, like an angel..



Shooting For The Song



Haripriya is busy in shooting for the movie Bharjari with her co-stars Dhruva Sarja and Rachita Ram. A few of the photos from the shooting spot are released on the net.



Celebrate With A Selfie



During the shoot of the song, the team seems to have taken a selfie together in which the cast and crew of the movie can be seen along with Haripriya.



Double Heroines For Dhruva



Dhruva Sarja is definitely a lucky man. In Bharjari movie, he is paired opposite two damsels, Haripriya and Rachita Ram. While Rachita Ram will be seen playing a glam role, Haripriya will be seen playing the role of a girl from North Karnataka.



In Limelight



A few photos of the making of the film have surfaced online. In these photos, all the three actors are seen donning stylish get-ups with much pomp and vigour, giving us the hope of a promising film to watch.