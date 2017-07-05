 »   »   » OMG! Will Akshara Haasan Act In A Kannada Film?

Tamil Superstar Kamal Haasan's daughters are shining in the film industry on their own. From South, all the way till up North, both Shruthi and Akshara Haasan's names are making noise. But, Kamal Haasan's daughters have not worked in any Kannada films or participated in any event related to Sandalwood. .

Many of us know that Kamal Haasan shares a special bond with Kannada film industry. Having acted in many Kannada films, Kamal Haasan is very good friends with actor-director Ramesh Aravind. His contribution to KFI is huge and recognised, and it was limited at that. But, not anymore.

Now, news in Gandhinagar is that Kamal Hassan's second daughter, Akshara Haasan, is all set to make her debut appearance in Kannada film industry. Apparently, Akshara Haasan will be making her debut opposite Vikram, Crazy Star Ravichandran's second son. Incidentally, the film will be Vikram's debut movie too.

Famous Kananda director Nagashekar is said to be directing the movie. Akshara Haasan has reportedly been approached for the lead role in the movie opposite to Vikram Ravichandran. Having heard the story and liked it, Akshara, has apparently agreed to the film.

The movie will be produced by Kanakapura Srinivas under the banner R. S. Productions. The film will be simultaneously shot in both Kannada and Tamil languages. The film shoot will launch after the 'Aashada maasa' period is over; which is sometime in August.