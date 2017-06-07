 »   »   » All You Need To Know About Meghana Raj's Boyfriend!

We humans were born curious. It might not be wrong in saying that curiosity has been inside human genes that led to evolution. But, on a lighter note, everyone will be curious to know about the lives of celebrities, right?

Actress Meghana Raj has revealed about her boyfriend on the celebrity talk show, Super Talk Time, hosted by Akul Balaji. On the show, Mr. Balaji tells us how much Meghana is attached to her boyfriend.

It so seems that Meghana's day starts with cuddling her boyfriend. That is too much private information, you say? Hold your horses and read further to get clarity.

Who Is That Boyfriend Of Meghana's As Revealed By Akul Balaji?

Now, now. Do not think way too ahead. Her boyfriend is not an actor or a celebrity or a human for that sake. Akul Balaji referred to Meghana's dog, Bruno. It seems Bruno is everything and means everything to her.

Dog Lover Meghana

Meghana Raj loves dogs. Her pet, Bruno, is a Saint Bernard breed. Bruno weighs a healthy 80kgs and is five years old. Also lovingly called as Brunji, Meghana says she cannot live a day without her darling pet.

Bruno Kisses Akul Balaji

Bruno was brought to the show. While on the sets, during shooting, Bruno kissed Akul Balaji.

Story Of Bruno's Arrival

"A few years before, we had a pet dog in our house, named Asha. After giving birth to a single puppy, Asha passed away. A few days later, the puppy would not eat or drink anything. To get rid of its loneliness, we got Bruno" said Meghana while on the show.