 »   »   » Amulya Celebrates One Month Wedding Anniversary In A Unique Way

Time flies pretty fast, doesn't it? One may find it hard to believe that it has already been one whole month since Kannada actress Amulya got hitched to Jagadeesh. On May 12, exactly one month back from today, Amulya got married to Jagadeesh in Kalabhairaveshwara Temple in Mandya District.

The after wedding party was ceremonious and the reception was arranged was on a grand scale. This couple is celebrating their one month wedding anniversary today. Curious to know what Amulya-Jagadeesh did for their first month anniversary?

Read on to find out..

Planted Saplings

On account of their one month anniversary, Amulya and Jagadeesh have planted saplings and have shown their love for nature and its conservation.

#GrowGreen

Amulya took to her Facebook account to let people know what the couple did on their first anniversary. In the post, she wrote, "We have celebrated our one month anniversary by planting saplings. We have plans of planting more saplings for the conservation of environment under the hashtag #AJ_GrowGreen"

Planted Saplings On The Day Of Their Wedding Too!

The couple had planted saplings on their day of wedding too. It just shows the growing concern towards environment conservation. This is a very good move from the couple, knowing that celebrities have the power to influence a lot of people. We hope they inspire maximum number of people possible.

Promise From The Couple

The couple had planned to plant saplings from the day of their wedding. It seems they have taken an oath together to do their best to help conserve the environment. They plan to plant saplings for every monthly anniversary till their marriage turns one year old. From then on, they are planning to plant saplings every year once on their anniversary.

A Gesture That Deserves Ovation

The moment anniversary strikes to one's mind, we think of partying and having fun. This responsible couple have ignored all the conventional methods of celebrating and instead have taken a stance to protect the environment for the betterment of the future.

If you ask us, this grand gesture of conserving the environment with a future thought in mind is a gesture that is worth receiving an ovation and encouragement. A big hats-off to Amulya and Jagadeesh for their concern towards environment and the society. Thank you!