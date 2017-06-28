 »   »   » An Irate Amy Jackson In Bangkok; Still Shows Dedication To Work!

An Irate Amy Jackson In Bangkok; Still Shows Dedication To Work!

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat

The Bangkok shooting schedule is over for the film team, The Villain. The Thailand shooting is wrapped up and now the team is in Jammu and Kashmir, shooting for a chasing sequence in Leh-Ladakh.

The scenes shot in Bangkok were completely action based which involved both Kichcha Sudeep and Amy Jackson. Regarding the same, we have been giving out updates as and when possible.

Now, there is a news that Amy Jackson was irritated on the very first day on the sets of The Villain. Why was she irritated? What happened?

Leave the storytelling to us, just sit back, relax and read the following story..

Problem On The First Day Of Shoot In Bangkok

Problem On The First Day Of Shoot In Bangkok

Amy Jackson will be making her debut in Kannada film industry with The Villain. Before she even joined the sets of The Villain, she had suffered due to the mismanagement by the airway authorities.

Misplaced Bags

Misplaced Bags

Amy was set to join The Villain team in Bangkok. She had a flight from Bombay to Thailand. When she got down in Thailand, she realised that her baggages were misplaced on a different plane and that it was travelling to some other part of the world. The airlines company that had misplaced her bags promised her to return them to her within 2 days.

Stranded In Thailand With No Extra Clothes

Stranded In Thailand With No Extra Clothes

Amy was stranded in Thailand without her clothes and luggages. She had to stay in Thailand for two days until her baggages arrived. Amy is said to have shopped in local Thai markets for temporary clothes for 2 days.

Amy's Dedication To Work

Amy's Dedication To Work

In spite of her missing bag, Amy Jackson was very cooperative on the sets, according to sources. Without ever showing her displeasure, Amy worked with 100% dedication for the movie. During the free schedules, she used to roam the streets of Bangkok for street shopping.

An Elated Amy Jackson

An Elated Amy Jackson

Amy Jackson was happy when she received her misplaced bags after two days.

The Villain Film Team In Ladakh

The Villain Film Team In Ladakh

Presently, The Villain film team has wrapped up their shooting in Bangkok and have returned to India. They are presently shooting for some chase scenes in Ladakh. Hattrick Hero Shivarajkumar will also be joining the film team.

Other articles published on Jun 28, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...

Kannada Photos

Go to : Kannada Photos