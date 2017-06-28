An Irate Amy Jackson In Bangkok; Still Shows Dedication To Work!
The Bangkok shooting schedule is over for the film team, The Villain. The Thailand shooting is wrapped up and now the team is in Jammu and Kashmir, shooting for a chasing sequence in Leh-Ladakh.
The scenes shot in Bangkok were completely action based which involved both Kichcha Sudeep and Amy Jackson. Regarding the same, we have been giving out updates as and when possible.
Now, there is a news that Amy Jackson was irritated on the very first day on the sets of The Villain. Why was she irritated? What happened?
Leave the storytelling to us, just sit back, relax and read the following story..
Problem On The First Day Of Shoot In Bangkok
Amy Jackson will be making her debut in Kannada film industry with The Villain. Before she even joined the sets of The Villain, she had suffered due to the mismanagement by the airway authorities.
Misplaced Bags
Amy was set to join The Villain team in Bangkok. She had a flight from Bombay to Thailand. When she got down in Thailand, she realised that her baggages were misplaced on a different plane and that it was travelling to some other part of the world. The airlines company that had misplaced her bags promised her to return them to her within 2 days.
Stranded In Thailand With No Extra Clothes
Amy was stranded in Thailand without her clothes and luggages. She had to stay in Thailand for two days until her baggages arrived. Amy is said to have shopped in local Thai markets for temporary clothes for 2 days.
Amy's Dedication To Work
In spite of her missing bag, Amy Jackson was very cooperative on the sets, according to sources. Without ever showing her displeasure, Amy worked with 100% dedication for the movie. During the free schedules, she used to roam the streets of Bangkok for street shopping.