Amy Jackson Has Joined The Crew Of The Villain In Bangkok; Will Start Shooting Immediately
A month ago, there were rumours in Gandhinagar that Amy Jackson would be roped in as the female lead for the movie, The Villain. Well, the rumours were later verified to be true by the film's director, Prem.
The cast and crew of the movie were supposed to start the shooting in London from June 15 but the plans were delayed due to terror attacks in Manchester. Director Prem had informed that Amy Jackson would be joining the crew at London, but that was not possible.
Now, Amy Jackson has finally landed in Bangkok to unite with the team of The Villain. A few photos to prove the above made claim, have been released on the internet. With this movie, Amy Jackson will make her debut in Sandalwood.
The Villain was already in news for its delay in filming and due to the unavailability of heroines that suited Prem's expectations. But, Amy is now officially a part of the project that will be directed by Prem.
Some of the pictures from the sets of The Villain in Bangkok have surfaced online along with some interesting information.
Amy Jackson has made it to Thailand and has reportedly joined the crew members for the next schedule of shooting. A photo which has been revealed, shows Amy along with the director, Prem.
There was a lot of confusion brewing as to who Amy Jackson would be paired with, Sudeep or Shivarajkumar. The director of the movie has cleared the confusion by issuing a statement that said that Amy would be paired opposite Kichcha Sudeep.
The crew of the film along with Prem and Sudeep have been shooting in Bangkok from the past one week. Now that Amy has joined the cast, the portions involving Amy and Sudeep will be shot in Bangkok.
Sudeep and Prem seem to share a very good equation with each other. A couple of days ago, we reported that Sudeep had baked a chocolate cake for Prem. These friends are found to be enjoying in Bangkok during their free time.
Kannada Actor Tilak has recently visited Sudeep along with his friends on the sets of The Villain. They have clicked a selfie together and celebrated the moment.