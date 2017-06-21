 »   »   » Amy Jackson Has Joined The Crew Of The Villain In Bangkok; Will Start Shooting Immediately

A month ago, there were rumours in Gandhinagar that Amy Jackson would be roped in as the female lead for the movie, The Villain. Well, the rumours were later verified to be true by the film's director, Prem.

The cast and crew of the movie were supposed to start the shooting in London from June 15 but the plans were delayed due to terror attacks in Manchester. Director Prem had informed that Amy Jackson would be joining the crew at London, but that was not possible.



Now, Amy Jackson has finally landed in Bangkok to unite with the team of The Villain. A few photos to prove the above made claim, have been released on the internet. With this movie, Amy Jackson will make her debut in Sandalwood.



The Villain was already in news for its delay in filming and due to the unavailability of heroines that suited Prem's expectations. But, Amy is now officially a part of the project that will be directed by Prem.



Some of the pictures from the sets of The Villain in Bangkok have surfaced online along with some interesting information.



Who will Amy Jackson be paired with?



If you're curious enough, read more..

