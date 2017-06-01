 »   »   » Guruprasad To Direct Jaggesh For The Third Time?

A fresh news from Gandhinagar is that a new film made by Guruprasad with Jaggesh in lead is in plans. "A Guruprasad-Jaggesh combination will definitely take the KFI by storm and it is going to happen for sure" said director Guruprasad.

Recently, Guruprasad had come live on Facebook to take reviews about his latest film Eradane Sala from his fans directly. During that live session, Guruprasad mentioned that he is planning to make another movie with Jaggesh.

Fans Question Their Favourite Director

During the Facebook live session, one of the fans asked the director if there was any possibility of another movie with Jaggesh in lead. To that, Guruprasad replied saying, "Yes, I would love to make another movie with Jaggesh sir. He has also replied positively to my request of making another movie with him."

Has The Movie Been Finalised?

According to Guruprasad, he is making a film with Jaggesh without doubt. The only thing is to search for producers to fund the movie.

Super Hit Combination

Two movies have come under Guruprasad-Jaggesh combination, namely, Matha and Eddelu Manjunatha. Both the movies have been blockbusters. Guruprasad asserts that the third film under the same combination will be a hat-trick.

Adema Movie

Presently, Guruprasad is busy working on his next film Adema with Anup Sa. Ra. Govindu as the lead. The film team is yet to finalise the heroine for the movie and is busy with pre-production works. Guruprasad is certain that after the completion of Adema, he will start his movie with Jaggesh.