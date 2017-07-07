Grab Your Only Chance To Be A Participant On The Reality Show, Bigg Boss Kananda Season 5
All preparations are in full swing for the fifth season of the famous reality show, Bigg Boss Kannada. According to the recent updates from Colors Kananda Channel, the fifth season will start on September 5.
Bigg Boss Kannada Season 5 will be totally different from the previous 4 seasons that were telecasted. In the previous four seasons, only celebrities were allowed to be a part of the house. But, this time, in Season 5, common man will get an entry to the house.
Yes, the news is official. Any interested common man can enter the house and be a participant of the show, and to facilitate that, online applications have been opened. One can gain entry to the house just by filling out an online form.
So, how do you apply? Where to apply? What are the details to be furnished?
We have described everything below, take a look..
Fill Out The Online Application
The filling out of the online application for Bigg Boss Season 5 is available online on the official Colors Kannada website. Knowing what your talents are, you are required to fill out the form. The best entrants from the applications will be selected to enter the house.
Compulsory Personal Details
You are required to compulsorily fill out your personal details like Name, Address, Date Of Birth, Weight, Height, Profession, etc. Along with those,you have to answer three other questions.
Question No. 1
"Introduce yourself in your own way." The answer to this question should be recorded on a video and uploaded along with the form on their website.
Question No. 2
"Why do you want to be a part of Bigg Boss Kannada 5?." As with the previous question, upload this as well in the appropriate place given in the form.
Only The Best Will Be Chosen
Among the applicants, the ones to fill the form in the most unique manner will get into the house. The final call will obviously be taken by the program organisers. If you think you're destined for something different in your life, go ahead and try this opportunity.
To apply, click here.