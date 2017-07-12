 »   »   » Diganth Manchale And Aindrita Ray Not Together Anymore?

Diganth, most famously known as 'Doodh Peda', has been in news about his love affair for quite some time now. There have been gossips of something-something brewing between him and actress, Aindrita Ray.

The gossips even mentioned something about them getting married. Well, Diganth and Aindrita, like other celebrities, kept quiet about their relationship in front of the media. Neither of them had bothered to give clarifications on the subject.

But now, if the reports are true, these two celebrities are not together! They are avoiding being seen together. Aindrita does not visit a place which has Diganth's presence and vice-versa! Ultimately, this has given opportunity for new rumours to spawn.

So, what is this new news that we are hearing about? What is the rumour? Is it true that they aren't together anymore?

Read on to know more of it.