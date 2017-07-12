 »   »   » Diganth Manchale And Aindrita Ray Not Together Anymore?

Diganth, most famously known as 'Doodh Peda', has been in news about his love affair for quite some time now. There have been gossips of something-something brewing between him and actress, Aindrita Ray.
The gossips even mentioned something about them getting married. Well, Diganth and Aindrita, like other celebrities, kept quiet about their relationship in front of the media. Neither of them had bothered to give clarifications on the subject.
But now, if the reports are true, these two celebrities are not together! They are avoiding being seen together. Aindrita does not visit a place which has Diganth's presence and vice-versa! Ultimately, this has given opportunity for new rumours to spawn.
So, what is this new news that we are hearing about? What is the rumour? Is it true that they aren't together anymore?
What Is The Gossip?
Actor Diganth and actress Aindrita have not been seen together at a place from a long time. Diganth does not attend any program that is attended by Aindrita; Aindrita on the other hand makes sure she does everything to not be where Diganth is.
Reason For Gossip?
Doodh Peda Diganth was recently a part of Akul Balaji hosted, Super Talk Time reality show. Many of his fans expected Aindrita to come on the show as well, since many knew that they were a couple. But that was not so.
Diganth Missing!
Now, very recently, Aindrita Ray has also shot for Super Talk Time. In this episode too, fans expected to see Diganth make his appearance with the beautiful lady, but it didn't happen. While Diganth's episode has already been telecast a couple of weeks before, Aindrita Ray's episode is yet to be telecasted.
Diganth With Sharmila; Aindrita With Danish
In Super Talk Time with Akul Balaji, Diganth had come as a guest along with Sharmila Mandre, whereas, Aindrita Ray made her appearance on the show with the funny guy, Danish Sait.