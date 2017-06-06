 »   »   » Jaggesh Tweets Regarding The On-going Controversy Between Avantika And Suresh

Actress Avantika Shetty and producer K. A. Suresh have been in news for a couple of days now. Their controversy has become the hot topic in Gandhinagar.

The producer, K. A. Suresh, previously alleged that Avantika Shetty is a non-disciplinarian on the sets and a troublemaker. Avantika Shetty retorted by framing a sexual harassment case on the producer.

When the situation went out of control, Karnataka Film Chamber decided to step-in and intervene. The Film Chamber has invited both the parties to its office to straighten out things between the actress and the producer.

In the meantime, Navarasa Naayaka Jaggesh recently took to his Twitter handle to express his views on the controversy.

A Warning To The Producers

"Producers should make an agreement letter and obtain signatures of the artistes and technicians on it, for their own safety. Do not go for a verbal agreement as it can prove to be detrimental" said Jaggesh via his Twitter account.

Sexual Harassment Has Become The New Weapon

Jaggesh further adds, "Now-a-days, filing a sexual harassment case is very easy and being used as a weapon. There might be only a few cases, but, just a few of them make a lot of noise and gather attention from all over. Be very careful."

Unfortunate Producers

"It is very unfortunate for the producers of Kannada Film Industry.. They not only provide funds to make the movie, but also get embroiled in controversies like this with no mistake of theirs. Especially if it is a sexual harassment case, then the producer is doomed" says Jaggesh, giving hints of defending the accused producer.

Enormous Respect For Suresh

Addressing K. A. Suresh, Jaggesh tweeted, "Everyone in the industry knows who you are. We all have enormous respect for you. Come what may, do not fear. Unless your intentions were wrong, nobody can do anything to you."

Good Human Being

"He loves films. He never compromises when it comes to making good movies. All the films that he produced were super hits. Knowing him personally, I can say he is a kind-natured person at heart. God is at your side, do not worry. Fight the case and win it righteously" tweeted Jaggesh, addressing the producer K. A. Suresh.