 »   »   » Producer Finalised For Darshan Thoogudeep's 51st Movie Despite Much Confusion

The question of who would be producing Darshan Thoogudeep's 51st movie was open up until now. On one side, Sandesh Nagaraj had given a public statement to the media saying that he would be directing Darshan's 51st outing.

On the other side, there were rumours that B Suresh would produce Darshan's 51st cinema. Just when the confusions were rising, regarding the production of Challenging Star's 51st movie, the rumours have been cleared by B Suresh himself.

B Suresh has informed and given clarity on the subject saying that he is the producer of Darshan's 51st movie. He also added that there need not be confusions any more as Darshan himself has agreed.

Darshan's 51st cinema will be going on floors in January, next year. While Darshan is presently busy shooting for Taarak, he will next be a part of the film, Kurukshetra. The shooting for Kurukshetra would finish by December, 2017. Darshan will be taking up his 51st film in January after the completing the shooting for Kurukshetra.

For Darshan's 51st movie, B Suresh and Shailaja Nag are the producers. They have apparently hired three directors to write different stories. The one to write the best script will get to direct their own film, said the producers.

As we speak, the production house has started its pre-production work, while, V Harikrishna has been roped in as the music director.