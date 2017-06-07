 »   »   » Bharjari Team Off To Slovenia For Song Shoot

Action Prince Dhruva Sarja starrer Bharjari has been in the making for almost two years now. The film faced financial troubles which delayed the proceedings of director Chethan Kumar and team. Except for a couple of songs, shoot has been completed.

The team travelled to Slovenia earlier this week for canning the songs. Dhruva Sarja and Rachita Ram will be featured in the song. Harsha A who has stopped the shooting of Anjaniputra due to unavailability of Puneeth has been roped in to choreograph the songs abroad.



Chethan Kumar and his team will shoot in Slovenia for a week where they will complete the shoot of songs. The post-production work is happening simultaneously in Bangalore and Harikrishna is busy with rerecording for the film.



The makers intend to complete the song shoot and patch work in the next few weeks. Later, the complete focus will move on to post-production work which has already begun. Producer is looking forward to release the film in August.



Dhruva who has stayed with the film despite several hurdles to complete the film, will move to shoot his next film Hayagreeva after the completion of his work for the film. Dhruva and Chethan are very confident of the film's success and are leaving no stone unturned for a better output.



Chethan has gone a step ahead and let go off the opportunity to direct Nikhil Kumarswamy's second film as he wants to concentrate on the post-production work of the film which will keep him busy for next 1 -2 months.



Rachita Ram and Haripriya have been paired opposite Dhruva Sarja. The film has been shot in various locations of Bangalore, North Karnataka and Hyderabad. Shreesha Kuduvalli is the cinematographer and Jo Ni Harsha is the editor.