 »   »   » 'Lakshmi Baramma' SPOILER: Biggest Secret Of The Show To Be Revealed To Gombe, Today!

One of the most successful tele-series running till date is Lakshmi Baramma, telecasted on Colors Kannada channel. The show's popularity is such that people from all over the state recognise the cast of the series.

Especially, the main characters of the show, Chandu, Lachchi and Gombe are everybody's favourites. They have achieved a cult status among the households. Until now, there was a huge secret from the beginning of the show that was kept under wraps successfully.

But now, the makers of Lakshmi Baramma have decided to change the plot of the story by bringing in a big twist, mostly unexpected by the audiences. The secret will be revealed today, June 8.

Read on to know what the secret is..

Gombe Gets To Know The Truth

Gombe gets to know the truth about Lachchi's marriage on the show today, Thursday, June 8.

Secret Is Finally Revealed

Gombe had doubts on her husband, Chandu; a suspicion on him and his second marriage. Little does she know that her foster sister would be her husband's other wife.

Gombe finds this truth in Aatmalingeshwara Temple when she tries to dig up the truth behind her husband's second wedding.

Abode Of God Shows Gombe The Truth

For those of you who have watched the show from its first episode, you very well know what significance Aatmalingeshwara Temple has.

For the uninitiated, this temple was where Chandu tied three cardinal wedding knots to Lachchi. The same temple is where Gombe will be enlightened about the truth, that was hidden from her for this long.

Prayers For The Unborn Unravels The Secret

In order to track down the truth behind her suspicions, Gombe eventually lands up in Aatmalingeshwara Temple. But, there she finds Lachchi and Chandu, offering prayers to God for the well being of their unborn child. That is the point of revelation of the biggest secret of the show for Gombe.

Bothering Curiosity

Well, now that we know Gombe has been brought into light about the truth of two marriages, the next questions that arise in our mind will definitely bother us, the audience.

What would be the reaction of Gombe upon learning the truth? What might happen to her married life? How well does she absorb the truth? What will be the situation at their house? These are some of the questions that have risen.

The only way to find out would be to wait and watch the future episodes, where I'm sure, every question will be answered.

Don't Miss The Show

For those home-makers and other interested loyal audience of this show, you should definitely not be missing today's episode. We might have revealed for now about what might happen, but, the real intensity and feels can only be enjoyed if watched in person.

If you are a fan of this show, you should definitely not miss this episode!