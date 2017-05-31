Respected By Many, Parvathamma Rajkumar Was The True Ajatashatru
Parvathamma Rajkumar, wife of Late Dr. Rajkumar, passed away today in M.S.Ramaiah Hospital at 4:40 AM due to multiple-organ failure. The body of the deceased has been brought back to Raghavendra Rajkumar's house, one of her sons. Celebrities and fans are thronging the place to get one last glimpse of their idol.
Parvathamma Rajkumar is survived by three sons and two daughters. The cadaver will be shifted to Poornapragna Grounds in Sadashivnagar, Bangalore at 10:00 am for the public to pay their homage.
The body will then be cremated at the Kanteerava Studios after 6 pm.
Many celebrities are deeply saddened and have paid their condolences to Mrs. Parvathamma Rajkumar.
Manjula Gururaj(Playback Singer)
"I am deeply hurt after hearing the news this morning. She was my mentor and philosophical idol. She is the sole reason for the success that I have seen. She was the main motivation for female empowerment in our state. May her soul rest in peace."
Shrinath(Actor)
"She was our 'Amma'. For me, she was like a sister-in-law and a mother to me. She has guided me for more than 50 years. She used to give us advices for our own good. She wanted the best for everybody. Now she is no more, a news that is indigestible to me. I am indebted to her for looking after all of us like a mother. May her soul rest in peace."
Mukhyamantri Chandru(Actor)
"I am in grief. She was the motivation behind Dr. Rajkumar and a motherly figure to all of us in the Kannada Film Industry. She has served us food countless number of times as if we were her own children. May God give us all strength to bear this anguish."
Prema(Actress)
"I debuted in a film produced by Vajreshwari Combines. It was Parvathamma Rajkumar who made me the actress. I owe my success to her. She instilled courage in me and taught me skills that I needed to survive in the industry. I was very happy to hear that she was recovering a few days ago. But now, she is no more. This has saddened me deeply."
Sa. Ra. Govindu(President, KFCC)
"She fought for her life in the hospital, but, in vain. I knew her for more than 35 years. I dedicate the success in my life to her. If I am a known figure today, it is just because of her. On account of her death, all cinema production work and shooting have been instructed to halt. Also, we have requested the theatres not to run the cinema halls for today as a mark of respect to the departed."