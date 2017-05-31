 »   »   » Respected By Many, Parvathamma Rajkumar Was The True Ajatashatru

Parvathamma Rajkumar, wife of Late Dr. Rajkumar, passed away today in M.S.Ramaiah Hospital at 4:40 AM due to multiple-organ failure. The body of the deceased has been brought back to Raghavendra Rajkumar's house, one of her sons. Celebrities and fans are thronging the place to get one last glimpse of their idol.

Parvathamma Rajkumar is survived by three sons and two daughters. The cadaver will be shifted to Poornapragna Grounds in Sadashivnagar, Bangalore at 10:00 am for the public to pay their homage.

The body will then be cremated at the Kanteerava Studios after 6 pm.

Many celebrities are deeply saddened and have paid their condolences to Mrs. Parvathamma Rajkumar.