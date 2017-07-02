Challenging Star Darshan Is Reportedly Vexed On The Team Of Kurukshetra
Kurukshetra, the film, is touted to be Sandalwood's costliest and will be Challenging Star Darshan's 50th movie. Having finalised only one actor for the film, the Kurukshetra team is all set to launch the film shoot on July 23.
Kurukshetra has been delaying its selection of stars for its cast. At this juncture, it is said that Challenging Star Darshan is upset on the film team. The team has officially revealed only one information, that Darshan will be playing Duryodhana.
Apart from that one information, no other supporting official information give us any extra details about the cast. Darshan too has not revealed any information until now. Now, gossips say that Darshan is upset on the team of Kurukshetra and that he might not be a part of the film after all!
With this information coming in, what will happen to Kurukshetra? Are the reports for real? Will Darshan be a part of the movie or not?
Dissatisfied With The Team Of Kurukshetra?
According to our sources, it is true that Darshan is upset on the film crew. It is said that he is expressing his resentment for the team's slow pace in finalising the actors.
Will Darshan Quit Kurukshetra?
Due to him being the only finalised actor for the movie, Darshan seems to have lost confidence on the film. Accordingly, gossip is spreading in Gandhinagar that Darshan might quit the film for his own good. How true is this? We have no clue as we too wait for the team of Kurukshetra to give out official information.
Pre-Production Work In Full Swing
Amidst all these tittle-tattles, pre-production work for Kurukshetra is in full swing. Music Director for the movie, V. Harikrishna, has begun composing songs for the movie and has apparently finished two songs. The casting team is also apparently busy, hunting for actors.
Darshan Duryodhana
The only confirmed news from the film team is that Darshan will be playing the role of Duryodhana in the movie. An extra piece of information is that Darshan will be playing the role of Karna as well, making it a double acting venture. Therefore, Darshan has demanded a remuneration of 10 Crore rupees, the highest for any actor in Sandalwood.
Ravichandran Krishna
According to V. Ravichandran, he is playing the role of Krishna in Kurukshetra. Having said that himself, he also has begun preparations for the role as well.