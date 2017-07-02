 »   »   » Challenging Star Darshan Is Reportedly Vexed On The Team Of Kurukshetra

Kurukshetra, the film, is touted to be Sandalwood's costliest and will be Challenging Star Darshan's 50th movie. Having finalised only one actor for the film, the Kurukshetra team is all set to launch the film shoot on July 23.

Kurukshetra has been delaying its selection of stars for its cast. At this juncture, it is said that Challenging Star Darshan is upset on the film team. The team has officially revealed only one information, that Darshan will be playing Duryodhana.

Apart from that one information, no other supporting official information give us any extra details about the cast. Darshan too has not revealed any information until now. Now, gossips say that Darshan is upset on the team of Kurukshetra and that he might not be a part of the film after all!

With this information coming in, what will happen to Kurukshetra? Are the reports for real? Will Darshan be a part of the movie or not?

