 »   »   » Finally! C M Siddaramaiah Appears On Weekend With Ramesh

After a long wait, C M Siddaramaiah has made his appearance on Weekend With Ramesh Season 3. The Chief Minister of Karnataka has finally adorned the achiever's seat on the show, thereby drawing curtains to various rumours that suggested otherwise.

To further prove what is mentioned above, take a look at the photos from Abbaiah Naidu Studio that were exclusively available to the Filmibeat team.

Zee Kannada channel have become successful in convincing the Chief Minister to appear on the show, Weekend With Ramesh. Please take a look at the images provided.

Episode Shoot Today, June 22

The episode in which Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has participated is being shot and recorded in Abbaiah Naidu Studio, today.

Live On Facebook

Zee Kannada channel have gone live on Facebook from the shooting spot, in which C M Siddaramaiah can be clearly seen. Watch the video, given below.

The Other Participants

Close relatives, family and friends of C M Siddaramaiah will be attending the show, Weekend With Ramesh, along with him.

When Is The Relay?

C M Siddaramaiah's episode on Weekend With Ramesh will be telecasted this weekend, June 24 and 25.