 »   »   » C M Siddaramaiah Has Agreed To Act In A Children's Movie Directed By Kavita Lankesh

Previously on this website, you were informed that Karnataka Chief Minister, Siddaramaiah would be attending Zee Kannada channel's popular reality show, Weekend With Ramesh, as the achiever. Now, we would like to tell you that there is more to our Chief Minister than just appearing on tele-shows.

Apparently, C M Siddaramaiah will be making his first on screen appearance in a film. Yes, you heard it right! Siddaramaiah will soon be seen in a movie. The Chief Minister of Karnataka has agreed to be a part of Kavita Lankesh's directorial.

Curious to know which movie? Read more..

C M Siddaramaiah On Silver Screen

Karnataka state's Chief Minister, despite his busy schedule, has given a green signal to act in a movie that will be directed by Kavita Lankesh. The movie will be simultaneously made in English and Kannada and will carry the title, Summer Holidays.

Chief Minister Playing A Chief Minister

In the movie Summer Holidays, C M Siddaramaiah will be seen playing the role of a Chief Minister, who supports and helps the protagonists in the movie, the kids. Yes, it is a children's movie.

Siddaramaiah's Condition To Act In The Movie

Film director Kavita Lankesh had previously approached the Chief Minister many times repeatedly to convince him to act. Siddaramaiah had agreed to act, but on a condition that, the film should be devoid of any vulgarity or violence. After Kavita Lankesh narrated the entire script in detail, the Chief Minister accepted her offer.

First Active Chief Minister To Act

C M Siddaramaiah, by agreeing to act in a children's movie, has become the first ever Chief Minister to act in a movie, while in office.

When Will Be The Shooting?

The official announcement has been made yesterday that Siddaramaiah will be a part of the film. The shooting dates are not clear. Director Kavita Lankesh has said that she is ready to shoot whenever the Chief Minister says so.

Actor Siddaramaiah

Acting is not something new to our Chief Minister. Siddaramaiah has acted in a lot of plays during his school and college times.

Summer Holidays Is A Children's Movie

This film gives a look into the thoughts of early teenagers and their interests and expectations. With lots of fun, adventure and entertainment, the film will give a different feel to its audience. The movie stars the son of Indrajit Lankesh, Samarjit and the daughter of Kavita Lankesh, Esha and a few other kids.