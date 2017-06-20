 »   »   » Lokesh Kumar Of Comedy Khiladigalu Bags A Lead Role In Naave Bhagyavantaru

Lokesh Kumar, the veteran comedian from Comedy Khiladigalu, has bagged a new offer. Lokesh's new film as an actor, Naave Bhagyavantaru, has gone on floors. The film shooting began at Adakamaranahalli's Bailaanjaneya Temple.

Kannada film producer, E Krishnappa, clapped the board for the film's first scene while B Narayana Rao rolled the camera. The film is about three unemployed youths that stara Lokesh Kumar of Comedy Khiladigalu fame and serial actors Shravanth and Sooraj, as the three leads in the movie.

The film is directed by M Harikrishna, who also has written the story and screenplay for it. The film is being produced by M Prakash Kumar. While Basavanna Melahalli has been roped in as the music director for the movie, the cinematography responsibility is shouldered by Kumar Gowda.

Along with the three male leads, the movie also casts Divya, Shilpa Rai, Srinath, Sudharani, Suchendra Prasad and Praveen in major roles. The filming began in a very calm and pleasant manner and the team has quietly finalised their shooting locations.

The shooting for the film willstart in Bengaluru, and then proceed to Nelamangala, Kumata, Mangalore, Honnavara and other exotic locations. The team is looking forward to complete the shooting and start the post production work by the end of next month, July.