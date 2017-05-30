 »   »   » V Ravichandran Has Completed 56 Years Of His Life And 35 Years Of Film Industry Service

Multi-faceted and multi-talented V. Ravichandran, most popularly known as 'Crazy Star', celebrates his 56th birthday today. Ranadheera star Ravichandran, recognised as one of the stalwarts of the Kannada Film Industry, is the son of notable Producer and Director, N. Veeraswamy.

Born on 30th May, 1961, V. Ravichandran was brought up in Bengaluru. He started his career stint in Sandalwood at the age of 21, with the film Khadeema Kallaru as an antagonist and has never looked back since then.



Presently, he is married to Sumathi and has three children, among whom, Manoranjan Ravichandran has recently begun working as an actor in his debut movie, which is scheduled for a June 2017 release.



With the new style and attitude, V. Ravichandran is back in the movie business as a protagonist, yet again. On account of his birthday, three upcoming Kannada movies - Ceasar, Dasharatha and Bakasura have released their first look posters as a gift to the star.



To add to the celebration, the film team of Ceasar' has decided to release a teaser-trailer of their movie. Concurrently, many celebrities and other stalwarts of the KFI have conveyed their wishes to the 'Crazy Star' on this day.



Apart from being a talented actor, he has also served as a screenwriter, songwriter, composer, producer and director. He is also credited with the discovery of the talented Hamsalekha, who is a renowned music director in Sandalwood. Together, they have worked in more than 25 movies and have given the Kannada audience some numbers that are fresh and trending, till date.



With more than 35 years experience in the film industry, Ravichandran has achieved a wide-spread fame and recognition across the country and has captured the likes of his audience with his portrayal of different mannerisms and getups in his movies, and has rightfully been awarded the title 'The Showman of KFI'. Filmibeat team heartily wishes V. Ravichandran a very happy birthday.