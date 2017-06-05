 »   »   » Actress Sanjjanaa Upset On The Filming Team Of Dandupalya 2

Controversy seems to be the second name for Dandupalya film franchise.Ever since Dandupalya 2 took off, it has been embroiled in one or the other controversy. At one point of time, there were news that Dandupalya 2 was officially stopped or Dandupalya 2 would not be released.

Amidst all such false rumours, the Dandupalya team is back with their second outing, Dandupalya 2! The trailer was released online and has driven the fans and critics crazy. But, this time again too, the film has sparked another controversy.



Read on to find out more..



Sanjjanaa in Dandupalya 2



Sanjjanaa has portrayed the role of 'Savithri' in Dandupalya 2. Regarding the same, the film is under controversy.



Sanjjanaa Angry On The Filming Team?



Actress Sanjjanaa is reportedly upset on the crew of Dandupalya 2. An irate Sanjjanaa is also making her absence felt during the promotion of their film.



Why The Anger?



It seems the filming crew gave more importance and attention to Pooja Gandhi while filmimg for Dandupalya 2. Sanjjanaa was felt left out and hence has dropped her plans of attending the promotional events, sources said.



Also, sources say Sanjjanaa is angry because of being ignored by the team. Sanjjanaa feels that she was intentionally ignored, including in the trailer.



Absence In Hyderabad Promotion



Dandupalya 2 has been made in Kannada and Telugu simultaneously. Sanjjanaa was reportedly absent during the promotional event of Dandupalya in Hyderabad recently.



Sanjjanaa Feels Deceit



Sanjjanaa was initially told that she would be given equal prominence in the movie as given to Pooja Gandhi. But after having watched the trailer, Sanjjanaa has been upset as she felt her on-screen time has been greatly reduced. She also felt that her role was not given equal importance in the movie.



Not Ready To Comment On the Controversy



Sanjjanaa is officially not available for any comments regarding this controversy. When we tried calling the director of Dandupalya 2, he did not answer the call. We do not know when this cold war will stop.