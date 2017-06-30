 »   »   » Get Ready, Dandupalya 2 Is All Set To Haunt You In Your Dreams!

Dandupalya...a name that strikes fear in one's heart and sends shiver down the spine! It was the name of a place which nobody knew, until a gang of dacoits from the same place planted fear in everybody's hearts.

A film was made, which went by the same name. The movie brought the dacoit gang's real-life exploits to the fore and was equally horrific to watch. Some even have expressed unresembling fear haunting them after watching their heinous deeds in the movie, thanks to the realistic acting by the artists in the movie.



It has been exactly 5 years since Dandupalya movie was released. Now, the same team is back with an improvised sequel to the first part, and the film is ready to be released. Aptly titled Dandupalya 2, the trailer of the movie has been released and is garnering much attention and making a lot of noise in Gandhinagar.



With the same animosity, terror and ruthlessness, Pooja Gandhi and gang are ready to be back on the silver screen to feed on your fears. According to our sources, the release date of Dandupalya 2 has been fixed and you can expect it at theatres near you from July 14.



By the way, the same director who directed Dandupalya, Srinivasa Raju, has directed the sequel too. The film is produced by Venkat and Arjun Janya has given his magical music composition to the movie.



Most of the cast from the first part movie have been retained in this movie too. Pooja Gandhi, Makarand Deshpande, Ravi Kale are joined by an extra member, Sanjana Galrani. Above all, veteran actress Shruthi will be seen in a very important role in the movie.



What did you think of Dandupalya movie? What can you expect from Dandupalya 2 movie? Let us know by leaving your comments below..