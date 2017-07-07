 »   »   » GET READY! Darshan And Prem To Collaborate For A New Movie!

Starring Darshan Thoogudeep, Kariya, was a fantastic movie that has now achieved a cult status. Directed by Prem, the cinema depicted the story of a gangster in Bengaluru underworld, which became a huge hit. Fans still remember Darshan for his portrayal of a local goon.

The same pair will be back with a new film, next year. Yes, according to sources, Challenging Star Darshan and director Prem will be collaborating again for an upcoming untitled project that will feature Darshan in the lead role.



After Kariya (2003), both the actor and the director were busy in their own schedules. After a huge gap of 14 years, the actor-director duo will be making their comeback collaboration. It will be produced by Umapathi of Hebbuli fame.



Presently, Prem is busy in his most anticipated directorial, The Villain. On the other hand, Challenging Star Darshan is busy shooting for Taarak. After completion of Taarak, Darshan is said to shoot for Sandalwood's mythological epic, Kurukshetra. Only after the completion of these projects will Darshan take up Prem's film.



Neither Darshan nor Prem have officially announced about their upcoming collaboration. So, how did we get the news? Thanks to the producer of their movie, Umapathi, he has announced that he will be producing a movie which will star Challenging Star Darshan and directed by Prem.



If everything goes as per the plan, a movie of Darshan-Prem combination might go on floors in the coming year. If that happens, fans of Darshan are bound to get excited.