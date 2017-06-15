 »   »   » Aake Gives The Feel Of Watching An English Horror Movie – Darshan Thoogudeep

A new horror film in Sandalwood is ready to haunt your thoughts and dreams. Get ready for the horror-thriller, Aake. This film is currently making a lot of noise in the Kannada film industry. Aake is directed by K. M. Chaitanya and stars Chiranjeevi Sarja and Sharmila Mandre in the lead roles.

The film team has now released its poster and promo trailer, invoking curiosity in the audience and followers. By the way, Challenging Star Darshan was recently shown the promo trailer, which he has praised and applauded.



Read on to find out what Darshan had to say about the movie..



Artistically Made Movie



When asked Darshan about the experience of watching the promo trailer, he said, "Chiranjeevi Sarja's new film Aake directed by K. M. Chaitanya has turned out to be a fantastic piece of marvel. The promo has been made in the international standards."



English Movie Feels



"I felt like watching an English horror movie. The trailer itself is so marvellously crafted. Be it the scenes, making of the movie or the script, everything is excellent. This film is going to be one of its kind in Sandalwood" said Darshan, feeling thrilled.







Keep Your Eyes Open



"This horror movie has been crafter in a fantastic manner. I know this movie will be enjoyed by all and loved by horror movie fans. Try closing your ears and just watch the movie, I am sure you will all feel it is an English movie. Only when you open your ears and listen to it, will you realise that it is a Kannada movie. Please do watch the movie and support the team" remarked Darshan.



Release Date



Actor Darshan seemed exuberant and elevated, after watching the promo trailer. This movie is bound to keep you on the edge of your seats.



Aake is a mystery, suspense and horror movie starring Chiru and Sharmila Mandre. It will be released on June 30, 2017. Go watch it in theatres and let us know how you felt!