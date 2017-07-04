 »   »   » Darshan Thoogudeep’s Utmost Dedication Towards Kurukshetra!

Kurukshetra will be Challenging Star Darshan's 50th film. Darshan's fans have a lot of expectations on the movie and on the star himself. In addition to that, Darshan has taken the role very seriously and has started working towards it with utmost dedication.

It seems that Darshan had started preparing for Duryodhana's role the moment he agreed to the offer. Not just that, Darshan has even carried the entire dialogue sheet of his character to Singapore, where he is currently shooting for his upcoming movie, Taarak.

As most of the dialogues of Kurukshetra are in old Kannada and Sanskrit languages, mastering every dialogue and its right pronunciation is a must for the role. In order to be perfect, without wasting much time, Darshan has already started practising his dialogues.

Darshan is said to prepare as often as possible for his role as Duryodhana. It is said that during every shooting break, people can see the Challenging Star practising for his dialogues in Kurukshetra.

Recently, a few rumours circulated, which said that Darshan was upset on the team of Kurukshetra for their slow pace in finalising the cast and crew. However, Darshan's brother Dinakar Thoogudeep later confirmed to the media that the rumours were fake and that Darshan will never do something like that in his life.

Dinakar also mentioned that Darshan is very specific of roles like these and specifically wants to act in those kind of roles. According to Dinakar, Darshan has started to gain weight to match Duryodhana's stature.

Kurukshetra film will go on floors on July 23, on the birthday of the producer of the movie, Muniratna.