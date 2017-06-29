 »   »   » Darshan Thoogudeep Wishes Birthday To His Close Friend Srujan Lokesh

Challenging Star Darshan and Talking Star Srujan Lokesh have been through the thick and thin, from childhood. They have been the best friends throughout their entire lives, supporting each other throughout the journey. They have set a perfect example for an ideal friendship and are doubtlessly incredible actors as well.

By the way, Srujan Lokesh celebrated his 37th birthday yesterday, June 28. Having stepped into his 38th year of his life, fans and followers from all over have wished the talking star on Facebook and Twitter.

One among those who wished him was Darshan Thoogudeep. Currently, Darshan is busy shooting for his upcoming movie, Taarak. He took time out of his busy schedule to wish his close friend on his birthday.

In spite of being busy in his schedule, 'Daasa' Darshan did not forget to wish his friend. He uploaded a photo of him and Srujan with two bullocks on Facebook and Twitter and mentioned his wishes along with the picture.

Darshan has wished lots of success and happiness to Srujan on his birthday. We give you the Darshan's tweet to Srujan. Check it out below.

Wishing a very happy birthday to talking Star @srujanlokesh God may bless you with lots of success and happiness in life! 😘 pic.twitter.com/8DqROzz110 — Darshan Thoogudeepa (@dasadarshan) 28 June 2017

Srujan Lokesh has been entertaining the audience since many years, both on small screen and silver screen as well. We, at FilmiBeat, would like to wish Srujan Lokesh all the best for his 38th year of his life journey.