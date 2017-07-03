 »   »   » Dinakar Thoogudeep Has Confirmed That His Brother Will Not Be Quitting Kurukshetra

Challenging Star Darshan's 50th movie Kurukshetra, even before the launch of its shooting, has become fodder to gossipmongers in Gandhinagar. The film is making news for all the wrong reasons.

Everyone in Gandhinagar is speaking about Darshan quitting Kurukshetra due to differences, clashes and what not. People are talking about how Darshan is angry at the team of Kurukshetra and that he will quit the film.

Now, Dinakar Thogudeep, brother of Challenging Star Darshan has answered all the doubts in fans and has given clarity in the above topic.

Don't Fall Prey To Lies

Dinakar Thoogudeep has clarified in an interview to Chitraloka, that his brother has not quit the film. He has also said that Darshan will not let go of golden opportunities like these at any cost.

Once In A Lifetime Opportunity

"Darshan is bulking up for his role in Kurukshetra as Duryodhana. Not every actor gets chance to portray epic characters in a mythological film like this on a huge scale. He will not let go of the opportunity" said Dinakar.

Film Will Go On Floors This Month

Kurukshetra will go on floors by this month end. The muhurat of the film will be held on producer Muniratna's birthday. The shooting will commence in Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad.

Finalised Actors For The Film

In the movie, Darshan will be playing double role - of Karna and Duryodhana. Along with him, Crazy Star Ravichandran will be essaying Lord Krishna's character, Srinivasa Murthy will play Mahaguru Dronacharya and Srinath will enact Dhritarashtra's role. Other characters are yet to be finalised.