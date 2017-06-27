Diganth Manchale On Super Talk Time Show Talks About Other Stars
Usually, if there are two films releasing on the same day in the same month, then there will be a huge star war, is what everyone feels. At least, that's what gets relayed on the social media. But, the reality is, stars never care about any of that.
That was proved by Diganth Manchale, also known famously as 'Doodh Peda', who appeared on the tele talk-show, Super Talk Time. There are no wars or fights between the stars is what we get to know after watching his episode on Colors Super channel.
Diganth teaches us that, in fact, it's not just about being together, it is also about being close and learning from each other. He tells that he would like to learn skills from multiple stars.
So, what did Diganth reveal on the show? Continue reading..
Rapid Fire Round
The anchor of the program, Akul Balaji, in the rapid fire round told Diganth that he would name a few stars from whom Diganth would steal something that they have. Diganth, the wise man, chose to steal the best qualities in some Sandalwood heroes, thereby expressing his admiration for them.
Darshan's Mass Appeal
Diganth, when asked about Challenging Star Darshan, he said he would steal Darshan's mass appeal that he has in his movies.
Sudeep's Dialogue Delivery
About Kichcha Sudeep, Diganth said, "I would definitely steal his dialogue delivery skills. Also, his voice dubbing skills are excellent and worth a steal too!"
About Golden Star Ganesh
"Ganesh is an excellent actor. His exquisite timing sets him apart from others. Be it comedy or any scene, his timing is always perfect. I would gladly steal his timing skills," said Diganth, talking about Ganesh.