 »   »   » Diganth Manchale On Super Talk Time Show Talks About Other Stars

Usually, if there are two films releasing on the same day in the same month, then there will be a huge star war, is what everyone feels. At least, that's what gets relayed on the social media. But, the reality is, stars never care about any of that.

That was proved by Diganth Manchale, also known famously as 'Doodh Peda', who appeared on the tele talk-show, Super Talk Time. There are no wars or fights between the stars is what we get to know after watching his episode on Colors Super channel.

Diganth teaches us that, in fact, it's not just about being together, it is also about being close and learning from each other. He tells that he would like to learn skills from multiple stars.

So, what did Diganth reveal on the show? Continue reading..