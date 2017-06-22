Doodh Peda Diganth Tells About His First Love And His Current Relationship Status
Diganth, Digi, Doodh Peda.. These are some of the names Diganth Manchale has in Sandalwood. The sweet, chocolate hero is a very popular name among girls in Sandalwood. Diganth has also acted in a few Bollywood films as well.
Generally, celebrities do get tangled up in controversies often. While some are for publicity sakes, other times its just that they are enjoying life in their own manner. Diganth is no less in this manner too. He has been part of some controversies before, all related to his love affairs.
There were a lot of rumours in Gandhinagar that said Diganth was dating a heroine from Sandalwood for some time. Diganth, who never really cared for these gossips and rumours, was busy in leading his life as an actor and doing his job. He never tried giving clarity to the media regarding his relationships, until now!
Yes, everyone's favourite Doodh Peda has now revealed about his love life. Not just that, he has also shared some of his private life details which I think the audience might find interesting. It all started with his first love.
Diganth's First love
Doodh Peda Diganth's first lover name is Mayuri. Their love blossomed in the mega-city, Bengaluru. It was the time when both of them were in Bengaluru and staying together. What is more special here is that Diganth was the one who proposed first.
Break-up After 3 Years
Mayuri and Diganth dated for 3 years straight and then broke up due to some differences. What were the differences? Umm..undisclosed!
Present Lover
Diganth had become a well-established actor by then. A famous Sandalwood heroine's name was tagged along with his name, everywhere! When asked about his present love life, Diganth has very casually replied that he is single, much to the surprise of everyone.
Watch The Promo
If you thought we interviewed Diganth, you are wrong. This revelation came when Diganth opened up to Akul Balaji's questions on Colors Super channel's, Super Talk Time show. As of now, only a promo for that episode has been released.
The episode will be telecast on Thursday, June 22, today! Watch the show to know in depth detail of Diganth's life.