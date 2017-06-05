 »   »   » Director Chandru Ropes In Rachita Ram For Kanaka

Director Chandru has managed to rope in top heroine Rachita Ram for his next film Kanaka starring Duniya Vijay. There were several names doing the rounds like Nithya Menen and Shraddha Srinath, for the role of the lead heroine.

Rachita Ram will be playing the role of village girl, Sampige. This will be the first time, Rachita would be going deglam for a role. She is excited to be part of the film which she says has a challenging role.

Manvitha Harish is the other heroine who is playing a bubbly role and she has already shot for a couple of weeks. She has shot for a song and a couple of scenes. Rachita will begin shooting in a week for Kanaka.

Rachita has also been roped in for the sequel of Duniya Vijay's Johny Mera Naam which will be directed by Preetham Gubbi. Vijay is producing the film too, under Duniya Talkies banner. Preetham has begun the pre-production work for the sequel.

Chandru has completed major portions featuring Vijay, Manvitha and other artistes. He has also shot for a couple of songs and action sequences. He is left with the shoot of songs and talkie portions featuring Vijay, Rachita and other artistes.

Vijay has decided not to be part of Telugu film Jai Lava Kusa for reasons better known to him. He has now allotted his complete dates for this film. With lukewarm responses for Maasthigudi, he is leaving no stone unturned for Kanaka.

Chandru has gathered a strong technical crew for the film. He has collaborated with top cinematographer Sathya Hegde for the first time. Singer Naveen Sajju has been roped in to compose the music. Joni Harsha is the editor.