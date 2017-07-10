 »   »   » Santhosh Anandram Shares A Priceless Selfie On Facebook!

One of the most talented directors, who has given two blockbuster movies to Kannada film industry is Santhosh Anandram. His debut movie, Mr. And Mrs. Ramachari was a huge success at the box office. His second movie, Raajakumara, very recently completed 100 days successfully in theatres.

After delivering two huge box office successes, what has Santhosh Anandram got to say? He says that his inspiration to make good movies are Dr. Shivarajkumar and Puneeth Rajkumar. According to him, these two stalwarts give him much needed flair to keep giving good movies to Kannada film industry and its audience.

He very recently took to Facebook to express the same. He posted, "You both are my inspiration. I am blessed to have you both in my life - Shivanna and Appu Sir. This picture of me with you two is priceless for me." Along with the post, he has uploaded a selfie of himself with Shivarajkumar and Puneeth Rajkumar.

By the way, the selfie was clicked at Raajakumara's 100 day success ceremony which was held on July 7, Friday at Palace Grounds, Bengaluru. The centennial event was attended by many stalwarts of Kannada film industry along with the cast and crew of the movie.

Having done a film with Puneeth Rajkumar already, there is a rumour that Santhosh Anandram might next do a movie with Hattrick Hero Shivarajkumar titled, Ranaranga. Neither Shivarajkumar nor Santhosh Anandram have confirmed the news. What is the veracity of the rumour, you ask? Well, only time can tell!