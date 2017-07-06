 »   »   » Double Dhamaaka For Golden Star Ganesh On July 12

Mugulu Nage, a film of Yograj Bhat-Golden Star Ganesh combination, is one of the most expected and anticipated films of this year. Fans of both the director and actor have been waiting for this collaboration ever since the release of Gaalipata.

This pair was responsible for the massive hit film, Mungaru Male. It created a record in Kannada film industry and lasted for more than a year in the theatres. That film catapulted both Yograj Bhat and Ganesh to stardom.



The same director-actor duo is coming back together after more than 8 years. Their upcoming movie, Mugulu Nage is in news for the same reason. Having completed its shooting, the film team is all set for its audio release.



The audio rights for the movie, Mugulu Nage, have already been purchased by D Beats for a hefty amount. The team is planning to release the audio on July 12. Coincidentally, Golden Star Ganesh's wife, Shilpa will be celebrating her birthday on the same day too! Now, that is called a 'double dhamaaka'!



By the way, have you heard the song, 'Hodi Ombatt' from the same movie? The song, written by Yograj Bhat, is all about GST and its implications. The song was released 4 days ago and has become a super-hit even before the album has released.



A special fact about this song is that it is sung by V. Harikrishna, Ganesh and Duniya Vijay. The team is looking forward to release the official video of the same song on July 10, in Hubballi, Karnataka.



Golden Star Ganesh plays the male lead in the movie. The movie has four heroines, Apoorva Arora, Aashika Ranganath, Nikhita Narayan and Amulya. While the first three actresses play important roles in the movie, actress Amulya only makes a special appearance in the movie.



The music for the movie has been composed by V. Harikrishna, while, the lyrics have been penned by Jayant Kaikini and Yograj Bhat. Produced by Syed Salam and co-produced by Yograj Bhat and Ganesh, the film is directed by Yograj Bhat and is looking for an August month release.