 »   »   » Rajendra Singh Babu To Set Up An Award In The Name Of Parvathamma Rajkumar For Women Achievers

The death of Dr. Parvathamma Rajkumar brought on a gloom to the Kannada Film Industry. She was known for her strength, patience and perseverance. She was widely regarded as the guiding light of Sandalwood and fondly called 'Amma' by her followers.

Following her departure, the President of Karnataka Film Academy, S. V. Rajendra Singh Babu, has plans of starting a 1 Lakh rupees award in the name of Dr. Parvathamma Rajkumar for women achievers in Sandalwood.

Yesterday, June 8, during the event 'Dr. Parvathamma Rajkumar - A Memory' in Gandhi Bhavan, Bengaluru, organised jointly by Karnataka Film Academy and Department of Information and Public Relations, Rahendra Singh Babu revealed his plans in front of a big audience.

S. V. Rajendra Singh Babu addressed the gathering and said, "One and only woman producer in India who produced 80 movies was Dr. Parvathamma Rajkumar. Her contribution to Kannada Film Industry is enormous and shall be remembered forever. We have hence decided to instill an award in her name and reward the highest women achievers of our industry. We will shortly submit a request regarding this to the Government of Karnataka."

He further added, "It would not be too wrong to say that Dr. Rajkumar's family is the power house of KFI. One of the reasons of our film industry's growth has to be Dr. Parvathamma Rajkumar. If at all any producers would like to pay homage to her, they would just have to read the scripts before thinking of funding a film. It was her exceptional quality of script selection that made her stand out from the other producers. Dr. Parvathamma Rajkumar has undoubtedly produced only best films till date."

Lyricist and thinker, Baraguru Ramachandrappa spoke about Parvathamma Rajkumar too. He said, "Dr. Parvathamma Rajkumar had both city style and village style thinking in her personality. It was the perfect mixture of both city and village life styles that made her successful as a producer as well as a home-maker who helped raise and keep the gigantic family of Dr. Rajkumar's, intact."

"She had taken to Dr. Rajkumar's influence on her, which helped her to be a successful producer. She later went on to become an epitome of female power in the KFI. In this modern day of patriarchal society, it is difficult for any women to rise up in society. But she crossed all the hurdles and went on to produce 80 films in her life span which is no less than an achievement."

The Director of Department of Information and Public Relations, N R Vishukumar, spoke a few words about Dr. Parvathamma Rajkumar. He said, "I take this privilege to say that it was Dr. Parvathamma Rajkumar who gifted her talented husband to the industry. I have never seen a dedicated family like this in my entire life. Dr. Parvathamma Rajkumar has successfully propagated the family ideals to her entire family. This family stands as an example to all of us and we have a lot to learn from them."

Along with Shivarajkumar, Raghavendra Rajkumar and Puneeth Rajkumar, the entire family of Dr. Rajkumar and several artists from the film fraternity attended the ceremony.