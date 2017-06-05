 »   »   » Why Did Dr. Rajkumar Apologise To S. P. Balasubrahmanyam?

Natasarvabhouma Dr Rajkumar was literally the pearl of Kannada film industry. What's more? He is considered to be the God of acting in Sandalwood, being worshipped by many, till today.

This multi-faceted artist one happened to apologise to the singing legend, S. P. Balasubrahmanyam. "I have sung something that I think is good. I have not done well up to your mark. Please forgive me if there are any mistakes" were the words from Dr. Rajkumar as said by S.P.B himself, when he was on Weekend With Ramesh.

Dr. Rajkumar, being was a renowned singer himself, offered his apologies. Want to know why?

Read on to discover the truth..

Shivarajkumar Speaks About S.P.B

"He is one of the best singers our nation has ever seen till date. I feel very embarassed to talk about such a huge legend! No doubt, he is the most wonderful singer" said Shivarajkumar, actor.

Raghavendra Rajkumar's Views

"His contribution to Indian Cinema is enormous. The number of songs that he has sung, easily exceeds the number of songs that I have listened to, in my entire life" opines RaghavendraRajkumar, actor and producer.

Raghavendra Rajkumar's Flashback

Raghavendra Rajkumar narrates an incident remembering Balasubrahmanyam. He said, "I was in Aakash Studio one day when I saw S.P.B sir leaving his work half way to meet me. I was overwhelmed."

Unique Request

Raghavendra Rajkumar said, "He then came to me and asked for a favour. I was happy to oblige. He asked me to ask my father if he could sing for S.P.B. I told the same to my father."

Dr. Rajkumar's Reaction

"I went back home and told the same to 'appaji'. Father was shocked and remarked by saying, "This is like River Ganga asking me for a cup of water." He agreed reluctantly as he feared if he could do justice to the special request or not" said Raghavendra Rajkumar.

Dr. Rajkumar's Luck

According to Raghavendra Rajkumar, Dr. Rajkumar abided by the request by saying, "Am I to sing for that singing legend? This is my lucky moment. Please accept the offer."

Rarity

Actor Shivarajkumar said, "Conventionally, singers sing for artists. But, on few rare occasions, artistes sing for singers. That was one such occasion where father lent his voice to S.P.B. I am very happy, as was father.

What Was That Special Occasion?

"It was for a movie named Muddina Maava. Shashikumar was the hero while I played a supporting character. I took up the reigns of music direction as well for that movie. It was decided that I sing for my character on-screen, while Rajesh was supposed to sing for Shashikumar" said S.P.B, remembering the good old days.

Shashikumar's Persistence

S.P.B further continued by saying, "But, Shashikumar did not agree to the plan. He wanted me to sing for him. But then, I could not sing for my character. That is when we decided to approach 'Annavru' to give voice to my character."

Dr. Rajkumar's Apologies To S.P.B

"We then sat and discussed with Dr. Rajkumar to which he agreed. After the recording, he called me up one day and said, "I might have sung something that is totally unlike the way you sing. Please forgive me if I have committed any mistakes." I was overwhelmed and surprised at his humble attitude" said S. P. Balasubrahmanyam, recollecting his thoughts.

One Of A Kind

"As far as I know, Dr. Rajkumar has not lent his voice for other artists, other than himself. I believe I am an exception to that as he sang for my character in my movie. I was lucky" said Balasubrahmanyam.